Eagles' Josh McCown will still coach high school football in Charlotte after signing as backup quarterback

Veteran quarterback Josh McCown signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles to be the primary backup quarterback to Carson Wentz after retiring earlier this offseason.

While McCown is firmly entrenched in that role, he is still honoring his prior commitments. McCown will continue to be a coach for Myers Park High School in Charlotte despite still being an NFL quarterback.

"The proximity to Charlotte was a factor, and part of why it made sense to sign here," McCown said of his decision to join the Eagles earlier this month.

The Eagles agreed to allow McCown to continue to his coaching duties when he signed with the team. McCown will be on the sidelines at Myers Park High School each Friday night and plans to fly to rejoin the Eagles on Friday night or Saturday morning.

In June, McCown announced his retirement from the NFL after spending the 2018 season with the New York Jets. However, on August 17, McCown signed with the Eagles after previous backup signal caller Nate Sudfield broke his wrist in the team's first preseason game.

McCown has certainly been well-traveled over the course of his 15-year NFL career. After being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2002 NFL Draft, McCown spent time with the Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Cleveland Browns in addition to the Jets.

In 2018, McCown threw for 539 yards and a touchdown in relief of Sam Darnold while playing for the Jets.