PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was carted off the field after suffering a neck injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Sweat was transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons only and had movement in all extremities, the Eagles announced.

The Eagles' defensive end was down on the field for several minutes as Saints players kneeled down after Sweat laid on the ground. Sweat did pound the grass when he was down and moved his arm and legs. As the cart slowly moved off the field to transport Sweat, he waved his hand to let the applauding fans know he's all right.

Sweat is one of four Eagles players to have 10-plus sacks on the season, as Philly is the first team in NFL history to accomplish the feat. He has 11 sacks and an interception return for a touchdown on the year.