These days, one can't go through a Philadelphia Eagles game without mentioning the "Tush Push." The controversial play survived another season after the NFL couldn't get enough votes to ban it, meaning the league would have to survive a blitzkrieg of the short-yardage play the Eagles have perfected.

In Sunday's win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles used the "Tush Push" seven times. All seven times the Eagles gained positive yardage or accomplished what they wanted to accomplish with the play, whether that was positive yardage, a first down, or a touchdown.

Through two games this season, the Eagles have run the play eight times. They have rushed for a first down or touchdown seven times and gained positive yardage on all eight attempts they have run it -- with the end game being a first down or touchdown.

The play is essentially unstoppable for the Eagles, which causes problems around the league. When the Eagles have 1 yard or less on third and fourth down, the "Tush Push" will be run. The Eagles have the biggest advantage in the league when it comes to the play and the NFL has tried to ban the play from existence.

They may finally have a reason.

Officials can't officiate the play

In Sunday's win over the Chiefs, the Eagles scored one of their two touchdowns in the game via the "Tush Push." Holding onto a 13-10 lead with 8:30 remaining, the Eagles ran it for no gain -- a play coach Nick Sirianni challenged the spot of the ball (the play was upheld). The Eagles got to run the play again, which they always do after it's "stopped."

Touchdown Jalen Hurts. Eagles lead 20-13 after the extra point was good. The play wasn't without controversy.

Looking at the replay of the touchdown, three Eagles offensive lineman committed penalties. Center Cam Jurgens was offsides and guards Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen false started. No call made by the officials.

One the other side of the ball, a Chiefs player moved his arm into the neutral zone and Chris Jones had his helmet in the neutral zone. No call on that either.

The play can't be officiated properly. Officials can't see the ball, nor the movement of the offensive nor defensive linemen because all of the players are close together. The play is seemingly impossible to officiate.

Officials see a lot of calls during a football game, but they also miss a lot too. On a play like the "Tush Push," they don't have a chance to make a call. False starts and offsides are not reviewable either, and would slow the game down if they were.

Officials can't see what's happening, whether there are penalties at the line or if the ball gets loose. This could actually be a reason why the "Tush Push" can be banned, a much better explanation than safety or pace of play (the Eagles-Chiefs game took 2 hours and 56 minutes, the quickest game in the Sunday afternoon window).

The real reason is the Eagles are essentially unstoppable at it. The reason the NFL will give is the play can't be officiated, which may actually be the reason the competition committee will shut it down.

The real reason Eagles are winning games

The Eagles are 18-1 in their last 19 games, their best stretch of football in franchise history. They have won 16 straight games Hurts has started and finished, which isn't because of the "Tush Push." While the play is essentially unstoppable, the Eagles just don't turn the football over.

Over the last 19 games, the Eagles have 39 takeaways to just eight giveaways. Hurts has 39 total touchdowns to just four giveaways, impressive numbers that win football games. The Eagles have just one giveaway in their last eight games, which was a Hurts interception in Super Bowl LIX -- and have forced 15 takeaways in that span.

They are hilariously winning the turnover battle, and protecting the football every game. Philadelphia has won the turnover battle in nine consecutive games, eight of which were wins. The game the Eagles lost? Hurts was knocked out in the first half and the defense had five takeaways, giving up a touchdown pass to Jayden Daniels with six seconds left in a 36-33 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 16 of last season.

The Eagles just don't beat themselves in the most important facet of football.

Jalen Hurts in the fourth quarter

Hurts has also been mistake-free in the fourth quarter of games since Week 6 of last season. The Eagles quarterback 36 of 45 for 475 yards with eight total touchdowns to zero interceptions in the fourth quarter of games. Over this 16-game stretch, Hurts has a 133.9 passer rating.

Jalen Hurts -- fourth quarter (since Week 6 of 2024 season)

Games 16 Total touchdowns 8 Incompletions 9 Interceptions 0 Fumbles 0

Yes, Hurts has eight total touchdowns to just nine incompletions. He hasn't committed a turnover in either of those 16 games in the fourth quarter, no interceptions and no fumbles.

The Eagles may be winning ugly, but they are winning efficiently. All starts with the quarterback and his ability to take care of the football.