NEW ORLEANS -- Jake Elliott is officially the most accurate kicker in Super Bowl history. The Philadelphia Eagles kicker drilled four field goals during the Eagles' 40-22 blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, which means he's now 9 of 9 in his Super Bowl career. Going into Super Bowl LIX, Elliott had been tied with Ray Wersching for the Super Bowl record of most field goal attempts without a miss, but now the record belongs to Elliott alone.

Wersching, the former 49ers kicker played in two Super Bowls and went 5 for 5.

Going into Sunday night, Elliott was also 5 for 5 in the big game before he hit his record-setting kick from 48 yards out that gave the Eagles a 10-0 lead.

Elliott ended up hitting four field goals in Super Bowl LIX, which is tied for the most in a single-game in Super Bowl history (He also hit from 29 and 50 while tacking on another 48-yarder. Don Chandler (Super Bowl II with Packers), Wersching (Super Bowl XVI) and Harrison Butker (Super Bowl LVIII) are the only other kickers to make four field goals in a single game.

Thanks to those four kicks, Elliott now has nine field goals for his Super Bowl career, which is tied with Butker for the most in Super Bowl history.

Elliott struggled at times during the regular season, but he shook off those struggles and came up big once again in the Super Bowl. The game against the Chiefs is the third Super Bowl that Elliott has played in since signing with the Eagles in 2017.

The Eagles kicker hit three field goals in Philly's 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII (46, 42, 25) including a 46-yard kick in the final 90 seconds that he called his favorite kick in his career at Super Bowl Opening Night.

In Super Bowl LVII, he tacked on two more against the Chiefs from 33 and 35 yards.

For his Super Bowl career, Elliott is perfect, which makes him one of the most clutch postseason kickers in NFL history.

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl championship gear revealed

The Eagles have won their second Super Bowl. Celebrate with Eagles Super Bowl winning gear, including jerseys, hats, hoodies, and shirts. Fly, Eagles Fly! Show your love by shopping now.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.