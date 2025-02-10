NEW ORLEANS -- Jake Elliott is officially the most accurate kicker in Super Bowl history. The Philadelphia Eagles kicker drilled a 48-yard field goal during the second quarter of Super Bowl LIX, which makes him 6 for 6 in his Super Bowl career.

That's a big number for Elliott, because it moves him past Ray Wersching for the Super Bowl record of most field goal attempts without a miss. The former 49ers kicker played in two Super Bowls and went 5 for 5. Going into Super Bowl LIX, Elliott was also 5 for 5 in the big game before he hit his record-setting kick from 48 yards out that gave the Eagles a 10-0 lead.

Elliott has struggled at times during the regular season, but he always seems to come up big in the Super Bowl. The game against the Chiefs is the third Super Bowl that Elliott has played in since signing with the Eagles in 2017.

The Eagles kicker hit three field goals in Philly's 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII (46, 42, 25) including a 46-yard kick in the final 90 seconds that he called his favorite kick in his career at Super Bowl Opening Night.

In Super Bowl LVII, he tacked on two more against the Chiefs from 33 and 35 yards.

Now, the only problem with holding this record is that he could lose it before the game is even over. If Elliott were to miss a kick at any point in the game, the record would revert to back to Wersching, but a miss seems unlikely considering how well Elliott always seems to kick in the Big Game.

