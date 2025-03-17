The Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles continue to reward their own this offseason. They had already re-signed running back Saquon Barkley and linebacker Zack Baun, and on Monday, they re-upped with their six-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson.

Johnson, who earned both a Pro Bowl selection and second-team All-Pro nod at the age of 34 in 2024, redid his contract with Philadelphia to tack on an extra $8 million across 2025 and 2026 as well as an extra $30 million in guarantees, per ESPN. Johnson now stands to receive $48 million across 2025 and 2026, $40 million of which is guaranteed. He also added another season to the pact for $25 million in 2027.

The Eagles redid Johnson's deal because he was slated to have $10 million in guaranteed salary for 2025 and none for 2026, the previous final year of his contract.

Johnson played high-level football in 2024, not allowing a sack in addition to just giving up one quarterback hit and six quarterback pressures. Even more impressive about those numbers was his 75% island rate, which led the NFL. Island rate is the amount of snaps a lineman is left one-on-one with a defensive lineman when their quarterback drops back to pass, so for Johnson to receive the fewest blocking help in the league and still put up those numbers is significant.

Blocking for the 2024 NFL rushing champion and Offensive Player of the Year in Barkley also certainly helped Johnson's contract negotiations.