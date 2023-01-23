PHILADELPHIA -- Lane Johnson decided another Super Bowl title was more important than his long-term health. Most football players decide to play through pain come the postseason, yet Johnson decided to salvage a few weeks playing through a torn adductor in his groin.

Johnson hasn't spoken much about the injury, but the All-Pro tackle is likely playing through severe pain. He spent the past three weeks rehabbing and prepping for the opportunity to play in the postseason, despite an uncertainty he actually would take the field.

Johnson played Saturday night and looked exactly like the All-Pro tackle who dominated throughout the season. He was dominant again, allowing no sacks, pressures, quarterback hits, and a 0.0% pressure rate in 26 pass blocking snaps.

"He's a warrior. He's a true warrior and a very important piece of this team," Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said after Saturday's 38-7 win over the New York Giants. "He's been doing great things for a very long time, and I'm very grateful to have him. We're grateful to have him and I'm happy that he's kind of coming out of this thing clean."

Johnson has been handling his business through the injury, making sure he's primed for a postseason run when his team needs him the most. His impact was felt against Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who didn't have a pressure facing Johnson in the divisional round.

The Eagles offensive line was still good without Johnson. But with him on the field, it's dominant -- the ticket toward another NFC Championship Game appearance and a potential Super Bowl title.

"Obviously having Lane -- Lane is the best tackle in the NFL, so to have him back and just shutting down a side, that's huge," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. "It was awesome to have him back. He makes us go. That entire offensive line makes us go."

Not only did Johnson not allow a pressure in 26 pass-blocking snaps, so did Jason Kelce. The All-Pro center had the same stat line as Johnson, pitching zeros on the scorecard.

"Jason Kelce sets the table for a lot of things that are happening out there," Sirianni said. "Jason Kelce is one of the smartest football players I've ever been around."

With Johnson on the field, the Eagles' biggest strength is at its best.