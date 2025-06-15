Lane Johnson is already a Philadelphia Eagles legend. He was a member of both of Philly's two Super Bowls teams, has been tabbed an All-Pro five times, made six Pro Bowls and is now the longest-tenured Eagles player. While he just turned 35 years old and is set to enter his 13th NFL season, Johnson believes 2025 could be his best year yet.

"Now, I feel like even though I'm 35, I feel better than I was when I started (or when I was) 29 or 30," Johnson said last week, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I had the (ankle) surgeries and so for me the toughest year was '21 and you can go back and watch it, you can clearly see on film, I was very hindered with my left foot.

"And now, I feel like I'm getting close to maybe my peak. As weird as it is to say, but that's truly how I feel.

"Maybe they need to do a Combine for guys 10 years (in the league), see how we do compared to 10 years ago."

Johnson may have a point. He has been named an All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons, and his 88.7 PFF pass-blocking grade ranked fifth among all tackles in 2024. The legendary Eagle allowed zero sacks in the regular season, just one quarterback hit, six pressures and a 1.4% pressure rate.

This offseason, Johnson signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him tied to Philly through the 2027 season, and he said back in March it's "very possible" he could play out this deal.

"I think when you get to this stage of your career, you take it year by year," Johnson said. "Physically I feel really good. I was thinking a few years ago when I was coming back from all these surgeries, I thought my body was gonna start going downhill, but I think with how strength and conditioning program we have here, the stuff we do in the offseason, I feel really good.

"As long as I'm feeling good, I feel like I can contribute, and I think I'll continue to play. It's all I've really known. I love my football family. I'm an only child, so my brothers are here in the locker room."