Eagles' Lane Johnson raises $55K for Philadelphia schools with underdog T-shirts

Dog masks might not be the only thing all over Lincoln Financial Field for Sunday's NFC Championship.

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, one of two players who broke out the masks to celebrate his team's upset playoff win over the Atlanta Falcons, is now selling T-shirts to help spread awareness of Philly's underdog run -- ones that portray him and Chris Long in the signature masks and read "Home Dogs Gonna Eat."

And as of Tuesday, as PhillyVoice reported, somewhere between $53,000 and $55,000 had already been raised through shirt sales, with all proceeds helping fund the School District of Philadelphia.

Johnson's dog mask, a German Shepherd variation, became an instant hit after he and Long wore it for postgame interviews following the Eagles' win over Atlanta on Saturday. Amazon sold out of the mask a day later before restocking and selling out again, while the Eagles announced that fans would be allowed to wear the masks at Sunday's game.