Eagles' Lane Johnson to reportedly stay at right tackle despite Jason Peters injury

The Philadelphia Eagles lost star left tackle Jason Peters for the season when he went down with ACL and MCL injuries during the team's Monday night win over division rival Washington. Being that the plan for Philadelphia has seemingly always been to move right tackle Lane Johnson over to the left side whenever Peters was done playing, the immediate thought in the wake of Peters' injury was that the shift would happen now.

However, it appears that will not be the case. According to the Philadelphia Daily News, the plan is to leave Johnson at right tackle, while allowing Halapoulivaati Vaitai to fill in on the left side. Johnson himself seemingly confirmed that plan. "I think I'm better on the right for now. I haven't had any reps over there. Not to say I can't do it, but as far as what I've been playing," he said.

There's obviously no way to replace what Peters brings to the team. He's one of the best offensive linemen of the last decade. Offensive coordinator Frank Reich acknowledged that, while also maintaining that he has confidence in Vaitai.

"We have a lot of confidence in guys. Now, I'm not going to lie. Jason Peters is a rare player," Reich said. "I have no problem saying -- I've been around this game for 30 years, and I've been around some great offensive linemen, a lot of great offensive linemen … but Jason Peters is the best one I've been around."

"Obviously, you don't want to lose a guy like that, but that's the great thing about this game -- no matter how great one player is, it's not played by one player, whether you're the quarterback or the left tackle. And we pick each other up, the next guy steps in, we adjust things, we have confidence in each other, and then we develop and we grow together as a team. So, I believe that is what will happen."

Carson Wentz fell apart last season when Johnson took an extended absence due to a suspension, so it's obviously a concern now that he's going to be missing the other star tackle. However, Wentz looks like a much improved player this season, and he was spectacular in the game Johnson missed earlier this season. Even without Peters, the Eagles likely still have one of the better offensive lines in football, and the way Wentz has been playing, he can likely overcome the loss.