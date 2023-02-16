On Thursday, Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson underwent surgery to repair a torn adductor he suffered late in the regular season. The recovery will be around 10 to 12 weeks, which puts him at late April to early May for a recovery and before training camp begins in July.

The injury occurred late in the season, forcing Johnson to miss Week 17 and Week 18. He played through the injury in the Eagles' 38-7 wild-card win against the New York Giants, their 31-7 divisional round win against the San Francisco 49ers and finally their 38-35 Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The surgery comes less than a week after the championship defeat.

The Eagles star lineman posted an update ahead of surgery, tweeting a photo from the hospital and writing, "Surgery time."

This marks Johnson's third surgery since the summer of 2020. He went under the knife twice to repair a troublesome left ankle.

Johnson played at a high level this year and earned All-Pro honors as well as his fourth Pro Bowl selection.

The 32-year-old has been with the Eagles for his entire career, joining them when Philly drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in 2013. For 10 years, Johnson has built himself to be one of the biggest stars of the team and a staple to the franchise. He is under contract with the Eagles until 2025. He has one Super Bowl win with the Eagles, a win over the New England Patriots in 2018.