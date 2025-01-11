The 2024 NFL regular season is in the books, which means it's time for awards season to begin.

However, not everyone reacts the same to perceived snubs when the balloting is released for said awards. Someone within the Philadelphia Eagles organization didn't appreciate right tackle Lane Johnson losing out on the league's first-team All-Pro right tackle spot to Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell for the second season in a row.

Ahead of the Eagles' final media availability prior to their playoff game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, there was an "All-Pro Comparison" sign at Johnson's locker comparing the statistics of Johnson and Sewell. It's not known who put it there, but according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, who spoke to Johnson briefly before he left, the chart indicated Johnson's dismay with the All-Pro voting.

Here at CBS Sports, we fact-checked Johnson's head-to-head comparison with Sewell and found some slightly different numbers for a few categories. But overall, it was a pretty accurate chart. However, there was one metric omitted that favored Sewell that many have come into consider for some Associated Press voters: Pro Football Focus grades. Sewell has the edge over Johnson in PFF offensive grade (87.5 to 85.4) and PFF run-blocking grade (90.5 vs. 80.0), although Johnson did have a leg up on Sewell in PFF pass-blocking grade (88.1 vs. 74.1).

Lane Johnson vs. Penei Sewell comparison



Stats comparison Lane Johnson (PHI) Penei Sewell (DET) Sacks allowed 0 1 QB hits allowed 1 5 QB pressures allowed 6 25 Pass block win rate 94% 91% Island rate 75% (1st) 55% (58th) QB time to throw average 3.31 seconds 2.88 seconds Run block win rate 80% Not Ranked Team rushing Yards 3,048 2,488

Should the Eagles and Lions meet in the NFC Championship game in a few weeks, there could be a frosty handshake between the NFL's top-two right tackles.