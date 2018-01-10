Eagles' Lane Johnson: 'We got treated like we were the Browns' after losing Wentz

The Philadelphia Eagles are historic underdogs as they enter their first playoff game of the 2017 season, facing the favored No. 6-seed Atlanta Falcons in their own territory.

While coach Doug Pederson has been adamant, especially in a rather intense Tuesday press conference, that the Eagles aren't focused on what outsiders think of them, some players have talked openly about wanting to prove themselves on a national stage.

Linebacker Nigel Bradham, for example, told NBC Sports Philadelphia's Rachel Micali that "signs are posted all around" the team facility to note that oddsmakers like the Falcons in Saturday's Divisional Round showdown. Reminded daily that they, despite their NFL-leading 13-3 record, are projected as a one-and-done playoff team, Bradham reportedly said some players are "absolutely using it as bulletin board material."

Right tackle Lane Johnson, the Pro Bowler who personally protected Carson Wentz, the team's injured starting quarterback and MVP candidate, may have best exemplified the Eagles who want to show the world they are for real.

"What bothered me is we were 12-2, and we got treated like we were the Browns," Johnson said, per USA Today's Turron Davenport. "I don't like it, but I think it's a good motivator. We come in, and Nick Foles is the new quarterback. He's not putting up 400 yards passing, so people panic."

Foles, of course, will have a tall task on Saturday in his efforts to give the Eagles their first postseason win since 2008. He started in the team's last playoff appearance, during the 2013 season, but struggled in his last full start in place of Wentz on Christmas Day.