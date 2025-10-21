With the Philadelphia Eagles lacking depth on the defensive line, former pass rusher Brandon Graham is coming out of retirement to rejoin the team, according to CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr, who recently wrote about how Graham's return would impact the defending Super Bowl champs.

Graham teased a big announcement on his podcast on Monday night.

The Eagles' pass rush recently took a hit when defensive end Za'Darius Smith unexpectedly announced his retirement. Smith had signed a one-year, $9 million contract with the Eagles in September.

Graham, 37, announced his retirement this past offseason after helping the Eagles win Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs. The veteran pass rusher suffered a torn triceps muscle in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams last season before ultimately returning to play in the Super Bowl.

Graham suited up for the Eagles for 15 seasons and was the longest-tenured player in team history. He was selected with the No. 13 pick in the 2010 NFL Draft and holds the franchise record for most regular-season games played (206) while also tallying 76.5 career sacks.

Jason Kelce, Graham's longtime teammate, recently weighed in on the charismatic pass rusher potentially returning to the gridiron and believes that the Eagles would have mutual interest.

"It felt like he got convinced that it was time to hang it up," Kelce said during an appearance on 94WIP. "And I don't know this, I think at the end of the day if Brandon in his heart wants to come back, I think the Eagles should damn sure give him that opportunity because I think they need that."

With Smith deciding to retire, the Eagles are in desperate need of some help from a pass rushing standpoint. In addition to losing Graham in the offseason, the team also lost Josh Sweat and Milton Williams in free agency after Sweat signed with the Arizona Cardinals and Williams went to the New England Patriots.

Nolan Smith Jr. was placed on injured reserve in September after suffering a triceps injury. To make matters worse, Ogbo Okoronkwo is also currently on injured reserve after also suffering a triceps injury back in Week 4.

Graham will now look to help bolster an Eagles pass rush that also includes Jalyx Hunt, Josh Uche, Moro Ojomo, Azeez Ojulari, and Patrick Johnson. Philadelphia is looking to improve on its 5-2 record with a win on Sunday against the 2-5 Giants, who upset the Eagles back in Week 6.