With the Philadelphia Eagles lacking depth on the defensive line, former pass rusher Brandon Graham is considering coming out of retirement to rejoin the team, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Earlier this week, the Eagles' pass rush unit took a hit when defensive end Za'Darius Smith unexpectedly announced his retirement. Smith had signed a one-year, $9 million contract with the Eagles in September.

Graham, 37, had announced his retirement this past offseason after helping the Eagles win Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs. The veteran pass rusher suffered a torn triceps muscle in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams last season before ultimately returning to play in the Super Bowl.

Graham suited up for the Eagles for 15 seasons and was the longest-tenured player in team history. He was selected with the No. 13 pick in the 2010 NFL Draft and holds the franchise record for most regular-season games played (206) while also tallying 76.5 career sacks.

The Eagles and Graham could finalize a contract later this week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Earlier this week, Jason Kelce, Graham's longtime teammate, weighed in on the charismatic pass rusher potentially returning to the gridiron and believes that the Eagles would have mutual interest.

"It felt like he got convinced that it was time to hang it up," Kelce said during an appearance on 94WIP. "And I don't know this, I think at the end of the day if Brandon in his heart wants to come back, I think the Eagles should damn sure give him that opportunity because I think they need that."

With Smith deciding to retire, the Eagles are in desperate need of some help from a pass rushing standpoint. In addition to losing Graham in the offseason, the team also lost Josh Sweat and Milton Williams in free agency after Sweat signed with the Arizona Cardinals and Williams went to the New England Patriots.

Nolan Smith Jr. was placed on injured reserve in September after suffering a triceps injury. To make matters worse, Ogbo Okoronkwo is also currently on injured reserve after also suffering a triceps injury back in Week 4. Entering Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings, the Eagles (4-2) will look for the likes of Jalyx Hunt, Josh Uche, Moro Ojomo, Azeez Ojulari, and Patrick Johnson to contribute more at the position even if potential reinforcements are on the way.