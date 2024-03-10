Another Eagles legend is riding off into the sunset. Less than two weeks after center Jason Kelce announced his retirement, longtime Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox has announced his decision to retire after a dozen NFL seasons in Philadelphia.

The 12th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Cox was one of the NFL's premier defensive linemen during the 2010s. He earned six consecutive Pro Bowl nods from 2015-20 and was an All-Pro in 2018. Cox's presence helped the Eagles capture the franchise's first Super Bowl win at the end of the 2017 season.

"I gave everything I had to this team and to this city," Cox wrote on Instagram. "I don't know what's next for me, but I do know that I'm forever grateful for my time here in Philadelphia and with the Eagles' organization."

Cox is fifth all time in franchise history in career sacks (70), sixth in forced fumbles (16),13th in fumble recoveries (14),15th in solo tackles (341) and is tied for first in fumble returns for touchdowns (three).

As durable as they come, Cox played in exactly 200 games for the Eagles. He made 182 regular-season starts and an additional 12 starts in the postseason. Along with starting in Philadelphia's 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, Cox started in the Eagles' 38-35 loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

Cox recorded five sacks, one forced and one recovered fumble in 15 games this past season. He had a half-sack in Philadelphia's playoff loss to the Buccaneers in what served to be his final game.

While Cox is heading into retirement, fellow Eagles defensive stalwart Brandon Graham is coming back for one more season. Graham signed a one-year deal with the Eagles on Saturday for what he said will be his goodbye season.