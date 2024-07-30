Jason Kelce may have retired, but the former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center could still have a job with the franchise if he so desired.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said he has tried to lure Kelce to join his staff. Roseman added that Kelce actually assisted the Eagles in the recent draft selection of center Cam Jurgens, his replacement.

"I think Jason would be great at anything in football," Roseman said on "Up & Adams." "He'd be a heck of an evaluator. I've tried to recruit him to come work for me, too, because he can evaluate players."

This isn't the first time Kelce has been linked to a possible position with the Eagles. Despite retiring shortly after last season, Kelce has continued to be a regular at the team's facility. Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson said earlier this month that he could "most definitely" see Kelce working with the team in some capacity.

Kelce joining the Eagles staff would make sense, given his passion for the game and his desire to help others excel at it. The latter was on display shortly after the Eagles selected center Dylan McMahon in the sixth round of April's draft. Kelce introduced himself to the team's new center while he was getting a workout in at the team's facility.

"He's the best center to ever do it," McMahon said of Kelce. "Just to meet him and have him around this building to be able to pick his brain once in a while is just an amazing experience."

While joining the Eagles staff makes sense on some levels, there are obviously some deterrents that may keep Kelce from doing it, most notably the time commitment. Kelce has three kids, after all, and is surely looking to devote more of his time to his family now that he is retired. Kelce also continues to host a popular podcast with his brother (Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce) and is set to join ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" crew this fall.

At this point, it appears Kelce has enough on his plate and likely won't add coaching to his list of responsibilities anytime soon. But if he ever decides to go down that road, Kelce already has a place to put his belongings.

"I think he has a locker in the coach's locker room now," Johnson said.