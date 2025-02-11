Retired center Jason Kelce is a Philadelphia Eagles legend. He earned seven Pro Bowl selections, six first-team All-Pro nods in a 13-year career that also included bringing Philadelphia its first Super Bowl title in the 2017 season with a Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots.

However with his young brother Travis Kelce, the Chiefs superstar tight end, facing his Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, the older Kelce was naturally filled with mixed emotions about Philadelphia's 40-22 victory over Kansas City on Sunday. That's why it took until Tuesday for Jason Kelce to comment on the Eagles' victory.

"Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles, my former teammates, and friends on being SB LIX Champions!! There were a lot of emotions last night, and now that I've collected my thoughts, I'll attempt to share them in the longest tweet ever," Kelce posted early Tuesday morning. "That game was odd for me to watch if I'm being completely honest. I knew it was going to be mixed emotions before, during, and after, and I now know what my parents had to deal with two years ago. On one hand, I wanted what is best for my brother, and to see his success. And on the other hand, there are so many people, teammates, and coaches, in the Philadelphia Eagles organization that I care deeply about, many of whom I owe my own success to throughout my career."

Kelce also expressed immense pride in his quarterback and head coach for the final three seasons of his career in Jalen Hurts, the Super Bowl LIX MVP, and Nick Sirianni.

"I am very proud for Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni, and this entire team," Kelce wrote. "They have persevered greatly, answered their critics amazingly, and proved themselves to be undoubtedly the best team this season. It is extremely difficult for a team in the NFL to have enough talent, coaching, fortune, and character to win a Super Bowl. The character and swagger of this Eagles team was something truly special to behold. A true representation of the toughness and grit that makes Philadelphia what it is. Well done fellas, well f---ing done."

Lessons other NFL teams can learn from Eagles' Super Bowl domination: Build the lines, embrace hard times Cody Benjamin

Naturally, Kelce got around to discussing his conflicted rooting interest in the Chiefs because of his brother, but he made sure to note the Kansas City tight end, a three-time Super Bowl champion, does not need his pity.

"As for my brother, there isn't a person I love or care about more," Kelce wrote. "It has been tough to process these feelings, of course I feel for him and am always rooting for him, but I know he does not need, nor want my pity. He has amassed greatness few on this planet could ever dream of, as has his team, and they should feel pride in their accomplishments this season and in the past. I know right now they are still thinking of last night and the shortcomings in the last game, But in time that will fade, and the greatness they have exhibited as a group will remain as one of the most dominant eras of football ever."

Kelce concluded his note with a fitting "Go Birds" signoff and an ode to the city of Philadelphia while expressing his excitement for the coming Super Bowl parade. He himself had an all-time speech at the last one.

"Man I love this sport, the people that play it, and the fans that enjoy it. Nothing else like it. Congratulations Philadelphia, I look forward to the speeches and celebrations that will happen in the coming days," Kelce wrote. "I mean who doesn't love a parade?! In the words of Chase Utley "World F---ing Champs", and to all the haters out there, remember what my man Jay Ajayi said 'F--- Em.' Go Birds."

Another reason that Jason Kelce perhaps felt the need to write a long tweet on Super Bowl LIX is because the "New Heights" podcast he co-hosts with his brother took down their congratulatory tweet for the Eagles winning Super Bowl LIX. Many thought the reason it was taken was because of backlash from Taylor Swift's passionate fanbase, the Swifties. However, Kelce confirmed he had the graphic taken down because it featured too many pictures of himself for his comfort since he wasn't on the current Eagles squad.

"I had Jake take that graphic down because that post had too many pictures of me," Kelce posted early Tuesday morning. "I wanted the post to be reflective of the guys who just won, not me. I didn't win shit in this one, it felt weird to congratulate this team with a bunch of pictures of me."