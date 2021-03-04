Jason Peters is coming off the worst season of his incredible NFL career (at 38 years old), yet plans to return for an 18th NFL season. Peters, who has spent the past 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, admitted on Good Morning Football he wants to continue his career -- acting as a player-coach before stepping into retirement.

"I don't know about a whole lot (of football left), but I still got some in the tank," Peters said. "I can definitely show some of the young guys how to play the game of football. You can know the Xs and Os, but I'm gonna be the one to stay with them after practice and show them how to really play the game, the technique, and the things about the detail of the football game throughout the course of the season."

The Eagles signed Peters to play guard last July, but the future Hall of Famer was shifted back to tackle due to a myriad of injuries on the offensive line. Peters ended up starting eight games and played 508 snaps, not committing a single penalty last season. Peters did allow eight sacks, tied for the third-most in the NFL despite playing only eight games.

Since the Eagles traded for Peters in 2009, he has made seven Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams, solidifying himself as one of the best offensive linemen of his era. Peters has nine total Pro Bowl appearances in his 17 seasons with the Eagles and Buffalo Bills. Five of the eight tackles with nine-plus Pro Bowls have made the Pro Football Hall of Fame (with Joe Thomas sure to join them in the coming years).

If a team does sign Peters this season, a move to guard is an option. Peters has reiterated his desire to play until he's 40 and has an entire offseason learning how to play a new decision. Whether Peters is a starter or a backup, he'll provide valuable depth and knowledge to an offensive line for 2021.

Plenty of teams looking for a cheap veteran option could be interested in signing Peters. The Eagles likely won't be one of them as the franchise is entering a rebuilding stage, moving on from veteran players like Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson already this offseason.