Eagles' linebacker isn't scared of Cowboys ahead of first-place fight: 'They always choke'

It's pretty much win-or-go-home for two division rivals on Sunday, when first place in the NFC East is up for grabs.

The Dallas Cowboys (7-5) are the popular pick to get to the playoffs just weeks after they seemed poised for a rebuild amid another mediocre stretch under coach Jason Garrett. But the Philadelphia Eagles (6-6), who have limped and lumbered their way to two straight wins after an apparent Super Bowl hangover, can suddenly thrust themselves into the driver's seat with an upset this week (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, stream on fuboTV, try for free).

The Eagles botched their last attempt to seize a division lead when they lost 27-20 to Dallas on "Sunday Night Football" in Philadelphia back in Week 10. But at least one of their players doesn't seem too concerned about going to Dallas and taking out revenge on a Cowboys team that's won four straight and is fresh off a monumental upset of the New Orleans Saints.

"I mean, look at Dallas' history," linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill told NBC Sports Philadelphia on Wednesday. "They always choke. So we'll go down there and make them choke."

The Eagles have big plans for Dallas this weekend.

Grugier-Hill didn't exactly mince his words, and that's notable considering the Eagles' season is all but on the line when they take the AT&T Stadium turf on Sunday. Imagine just how silly he's going to look if Philly lays an egg in Cowboys territory and the defending Super Bowl champions get taken out by their most hated rival. Why bother giving Dallas added motivation, right?

Well, not so fast.

The Eagles may have been the chokers in their last go-round with Dallas, but if there's a team known for late-season collapses, the Cowboys are probably it. Grugier-Hill has only been part of this NFC East rivalry for a few years, but anyone with a history book can verify that Dallas has not won more than a single playoff game since 1995. Since then, in fact, the 'Boys are a paltry 3-9 in postseason games, and that's not even counting those countless December tragedies of the 2000s and 2010s.

And then there's the fact that "choking" trash talk has actually paid off in the NFL as of late. Guess who used it and then backed it up to pull off a season-saving win during a Week 13 showdown with the Saints? Yep, that's right ... the Dallas Cowboys.