Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham reportedly suspended for the first game of 2018
A cog of Philadelphia's Super Bowl defense, the veteran once faced a charge of felony battery
Nigel Bradham might be playing 2018 under a shiny new contract from the Philadelphia Eagles, but he probably won't be playing all 16 games.
According to ESPN's Field Yates, the veteran linebacker has been suspended by the NFL for the first game of the season.
Entering his third year with the team, Bradham was at the center of the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning defense in 2017, assuming headset duties after an injury to teammate Jordan Hicks and earning a five-year, $40-million extension for Pro Bowl-caliber play. But he was also awaiting potential discipline from the NFL for roughly two years, accepting in July 2017 entry into a deferred prosecution program for a July 2016 incident in which he was accused of assaulting a hotel employee in Miami.
Now, the seventh-year pro, a favorite of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz who began his career as a four-year starter with the Buffalo Bills, has accepted his suspension, even tweeting an apology to fans, coaches and teammates for a problem he says has since been resolved:
In Bradham's absence, the Eagles expect to have Hicks back at full health at middle linebacker, although they lost veteran backup Paul Worrilow to a torn ACL this offseason and also released longtime outside starter Mychal Kendricks. Former Denver Broncos reserve Corey Nelson and returning backups Kamu Grugier-Hill, Joe Walker and Nate Gerry could also be in line for fill-in snaps.
