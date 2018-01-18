Eagles lineman: 'Nick Foles is more than good enough to win a Super Bowl'
Starting left guard Stefen Wisniewski says the Eagles' success is about more than just one position
Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson has publicly addressed being "treated like we were the Browns," started a craze for rubber "underdog" masks and even raised tens of thousands of dollars in the name of his team being overlooked following quarterback Carson Wentz's season-ending injury.
Now, his fellow lineman, left guard Stefen Wisniewski, is also speaking out.
Speaking to Sporting News' Alex Marvez this week, Wisniewski made it clear that Wentz's absence has not affected the Eagles' confidence entering Sunday's NFC Championship Game with a chance to earn a trip to Super Bowl LII. The seven-year pro even went as far to say that Nick Foles, who's started in place of Wentz since Week 15, is more than capable of bringing the Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia.
"Nick Foles is more than good enough to win a Super Bowl for us," said Wisniewski, who has been with the Eagles since 2016. "He's done a great job since he's been in there, making smart decisions, taking care of the ball, making plays when he needs to. We all believe in him within our locker room. And I think more and more people are starting to see, too, that he's more than good enough to do it."
Like many teammates before him, the lineman also emphasized that Foles isn't the only one in charge of leading the Eagles to victory.
"Everyone likes to make it about one player -- the quarterback," he told Marvez. "But it's a team sport. Wentz was having a great year. Obviously that's a big loss. But we're 13-3 and the No. 1 seed not just because of Wentz but because we've got a heck of a defense, our running game has been great, (and) we've got a lot of talent on offense and good special teams."
-
Study links CTE to repeated hits to head
The study, published on Thursday, found that even at younger levels football can be danger...
-
Graham: Eagles can prove they're best DL
The Eagles and Vikings have two of the best defensive fronts in the NFL
-
Colin Kaepernick to donate final $100K
Kaepernick made the pledge in October 2016 in the middle of his campaign for social equali...
-
Senior Bowl: Defenders primed to rise
These prospects aren't first-round locks now but could be in for a rise after the Senior B...
-
Newman is old and keeps getting tested
Newman was the oldest defensive player in the league to get regular snaps this season
-
Minnesota agencies rip Eagles fans
Some Midwest companies seem to think that no Vikings fans will make it out of Philadelphia...
Add a Comment