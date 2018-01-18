Eagles lineman: 'Nick Foles is more than good enough to win a Super Bowl'

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson has publicly addressed being "treated like we were the Browns," started a craze for rubber "underdog" masks and even raised tens of thousands of dollars in the name of his team being overlooked following quarterback Carson Wentz's season-ending injury.

Now, his fellow lineman, left guard Stefen Wisniewski, is also speaking out.

Speaking to Sporting News' Alex Marvez this week, Wisniewski made it clear that Wentz's absence has not affected the Eagles' confidence entering Sunday's NFC Championship Game with a chance to earn a trip to Super Bowl LII. The seven-year pro even went as far to say that Nick Foles, who's started in place of Wentz since Week 15, is more than capable of bringing the Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia.

"Nick Foles is more than good enough to win a Super Bowl for us," said Wisniewski, who has been with the Eagles since 2016. "He's done a great job since he's been in there, making smart decisions, taking care of the ball, making plays when he needs to. We all believe in him within our locker room. And I think more and more people are starting to see, too, that he's more than good enough to do it."

Like many teammates before him, the lineman also emphasized that Foles isn't the only one in charge of leading the Eagles to victory.

"Everyone likes to make it about one player -- the quarterback," he told Marvez. "But it's a team sport. Wentz was having a great year. Obviously that's a big loss. But we're 13-3 and the No. 1 seed not just because of Wentz but because we've got a heck of a defense, our running game has been great, (and) we've got a lot of talent on offense and good special teams."