The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 in what could be a postseason preview. The Eagles (7-2) enter Week 11 with a 3.5-game lead in the NFC East, while the Lions are tied atop the NFC North with the Chicago Bears at 6-3. Both teams feature elite running backs in Saquon Barkley and Jahmyr Gibbs, and although running backs don't literally go head-to-head on the field by playing at the same time, having two elite ball carriers in action often brings the best out of one another. Whether it's from the game plans, egos or just pure talent, the SportsLine model gives both star running backs a strong likelihood of scoring a touchdown, backing Barkley and Gibbs as Week 11 Sunday Night Football anytime touchdown scorers bets when online sports betting.

Lower in the jersey sales rankings, the model is also backing Lions tight end Brock Wright in its Week 11 Sunday Night Football anytime TD scorer bets. With Sam LaPorta (back) out, the 6-foot-5 Wright could be a prime target in the red zone. Listed at +320 in the Sunday Night Football anytime touchdown scorer odds, the model sees strong value in utilizing Wright in Sunday Night Football bets for Lions vs. Eagles.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 on a 47-32 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has revealed its top Lions vs. Eagles anytime TD scorer prop picks for Sunday Night Football:

Best Week 11 Eagles vs. Lions anytime TD prop picks:



Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (-110)

The Detroit star running back had three touchdowns against the Commanders last week in a 44-22 victory, and he has five touchdowns over his last three games. Gibbs is tied for third in the NFL with eight rushing touchdowns, and he also has two receiving scores. Gibbs is an elite playmaker and a threat to score any time he touches the ball, which was also displayed last season when he led the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns and added four receiving scores. Even at -110 odds, the model sees strong value in Gibbs to score on Sunday Night Football.

Saquon Barkley, Eagles (+100)

Barkley hasn't been nearly as dominant as he was last year when he rushed for 2,005 yards, but that's a difficult bar to reach. He still has six touchdowns over nine games, including two touchdowns over his last two games. Barkley remains a bellcow running back, playing at least 70% of snaps in eight of nine games, and he left early with injury concern in the only game he didn't play 70% of snaps. He's also played at least 78% of snaps in six games this season. Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games, and a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Lions certainly qualifies for that. The model projects value in the chance to play Barkley at +100 odds to find the end zone on Sunday after he scored 15 touchdowns in 16 games last year.

Brock Wright, Lions (+320)

The 6-foot-5 tight end has only nine receptions this season, but two of them are for touchdowns as his size provides a significant mismatch, especially in the red zone. Dan Campbell, a former tight end himself, took over offensive play calling last week, and the Lions love to get the tight ends involved. Starting tight end Sam LaPorta (back) is out, which gives Wright more of an opportunity. Given LaPorta's injury, the model projects strong value on Wright to score with odds longer than 3-1 on Sunday Night Football.

