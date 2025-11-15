NFC Super Bowl contenders will meet on 'Sunday Night Football' in NFL Week 11 as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Detroit Lions. Philadelphia (7-2) sits atop the NFC East and has won three straight, most recently knocking off Green Bay, 10-7, on Monday night. Detroit (6-3) is tied with Chicago atop the NFC North and has alternated wins and losses over its last four games. The Lions defeated Washington, 44-22, in Week 10. The Eagles lead the all-time series with a 19-16-2 record.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Eagles won the last matchup, 38-35, back in 2022. The latest Eagles vs. Lions odds have Philly as 2.5-point home favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Lions vs. Eagles picks, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 on a 47-32 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lions vs. Eagles. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the football odds and trends for Eagles vs. Lions:

Lions vs. Eagles spread Eagles -2.5 Lions vs. Eagles over/under 46.5 points Lions vs. Eagles money line Eagles -148, Lions +124 Lions vs. Eagles picks See picks at SportsLine Lions vs. Eagles streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit owns the league's No. 2 scoring offense and is coming off a season-high of 546 total yards in last week's drubbing of Washington. Jared Goff leads the league with a 74% completion rate and owns a sparkling 20:3 TD:INT as he ranks second in both passing touchdowns and passer rating. Jahmyr Gibbs' 10 touchdowns are third-most as he's a big component to Detroit ranking fourth in red-zone scoring. On the other side of the ball, Detroit's 30 sacks are topped by just three other squads, and that pass rush could cause problems for Philly as just five quarterbacks have been sacked more times than Jalen Hurts. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Eagles can cover

Philly's three-game win streak has also seen the team cover in all three contests, and the Eagles have a knack for getting up for big games versus high-caliber squads. The team is 4-0 ATS in 2025 against teams that enter in with a win percentage of at least 55%, as Detroit possesses. On the field, Philadelphia has committed the fewest turnovers (four), which would give it extra possessions versus a Detroit defense which struggles on the road. The Lions give up 26.6 points on the road this season, compared to 16.8 points at Ford Field. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Lions vs. Eagles picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Eagles vs. Lions 10,000 times and is going Over on the total, projecting 48 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Lions vs. Eagles, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Lions spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up well over $7,000 on its NFL picks since its inception, and find out.