The Philadelphia Eagles enter Week 1 as 5.5-point favorites against the Washington Football Team, according to William Hill Sportsbook, but some injuries on the offensive side of the ball have fans worried if this team will be full strength for its first game in 2020. Both running back Miles Sanders (hamstring) and rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor (shoulder) were limited participants in practice on Wednesday, but things are looking up for both players entering this weekend.

Reagor was a full participant in practice on both Thursday and Friday, while Sanders remained a limited participant for the remainder of the week. The former did not have an injury designation for Week 1, which means he will suit up, while Sanders is officially listed as questionable.

"Jalen is doing really well," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Friday morning. "We've kind of taken it day-by-day with him and increased him this week and we want to see where he's at. You guys know we're not going to put anybody out there that's not 100 percent or better and he's feeling good. So we'll get through these next couple of days, but expect some good things. He's felt good, so we'll see where he's at here in the next 48 hours."

While Sanders is officially listed as questionable, the feeling is generally positive that he will play on Sunday. In his rookie season with the Eagles, the former Penn State star racked up 1,327 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns. He's a player many are expecting big things from entering his second season, and the coaching staff is hoping he will be back to near 100 percent this Sunday. Offensive tackle Lane Johnson is also listed as questionable for the season opener, but Pederson sounded confident when discussing the two on Friday.

"Both those guys are doing extremely well," Pederson said. "They are still day-to-day. Obviously, we'll get through today's practice. You'll know more after today's practice, but they are both doing extremely well, and we'll see here in the next couple of days."