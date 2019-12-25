Eagles list Zach Ertz, two other key offensive players as DNP on first estimated Week 17 injury report

The Philadelphia Eagles are still holding their breath when it comes to three key members of their offense leading into their potential NFC East clinching matchup with the New York Giants on Sunday. While the Eagles did not practice on Christmas Day on Wednesday, the team's official injury report notes that tight end Zach Ertz, starting right tackle Lane Johnson and receiver Nelson Agholor would not have participated had there been a practice.

The biggest name to watch out of this trio is Ertz, as Johnson has been out since injuring his ankle in Week 14 and Agholor has been sidelined since Week 13 due to his ankle. The tight end reportedly suffered a fractured rib in last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys. He was out for most of the first half following the injury, but was able to play with it in the second half and finish the game with four catches for 28 yards. His status for this game is certainly still up in the air, but it's worth noting that Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network is reporting that Ertz is "pushing hard to play," though he'll need to get the green light from the athletic trainers.

Given the magnitude of this game, it's no surprise that Ertz is fighting hard to get out there. Thanks to that Week 16 win over the Cowboys, all Philadelphia needs to do is beat the Giants at MetLife Stadium in the regular season finale and they'll be crowned NFC East champions.

The fact that the team did sign veteran tight end Richard Rodgers on Christmas Eve, however, would suggest that the Eagles are giving themselves some insurance in the event that Ertz can't go. That scenario would also have fellow tight end Dallas Goedert see added reps.

As it relates to Johnson, the team may not push him too hard to play on Sunday as Halapoulivaati Vaitai has done a serviceable job at manning the right tackle spot.

Elsewhere on the injury report, running back Jordan Howard (shoulder), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (triceps) and defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle) were among those projected to be limited at practice.