The Philadelphia Eagles have made headlines with some splashy names early in 2024 NFL free agency, adding Saquon Barkley and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, among others. On Thursday, the trend continued, with the team signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White to a one-year contract, as CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed.

The 26-year-old White can earn up to $7.5 million on the deal, according to ESPN, which would give him roughly top-15 money at the linebacker position. He joins Gardner-Johnson, former New York Jets pass rusher Bryce Huff and former New Orleans Saints reserve Zack Baun as notable defensive additions to the Eagles' 2024 roster.

White's name is arguably bigger than his recent reputation, as the former No. 5 overall draft pick was demoted late in the 2023 season for a playoff-bound Buccaneers team. His apparent tendency to freestyle within Todd Bowles' defense reportedly had a hand in his benching, though the ex-LSU star posted gaudy numbers earlier in his career.

An All-Pro for the 2020 Bucs defense that helped Tom Brady win Super Bowl LV, White had a career-high nine sacks that season, along with 15 tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits. He also eclipsed 120 tackles in three straight seasons from 2020-2023.

In Philadelphia, he at least adds upside to a position that sorely lacked play-makers in 2022, particularly during the team's late-year collapse. Nakobe Dean and Ben VanSumeren are the only returning players at linebacker, meaning White is already slated to have a prominent role under new coordinator Vic Fangio.