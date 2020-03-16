Eagles make Corey Clement an unrestricted free agent after deciding not to offer running back a RFA tender

The Philadelphia Eagles have made a decision on running back Corey Clement, announcing they will not place a restricted free agent tender on him. Philadelphia placed a restricted free agent tender on punter Cameron Johnston last week, raising more questions regarding Clement's future with the franchise.

There's an outside chance the Eagles could bring Clement back, depending on his market. Clement will be an unrestricted free agent since the Eagles chose not to tender him, but Philadelphia also has Miles Sanders and Boston Scott on the roster. Jordan Howard is also a free agent.

Injuries have limited Clement, a former undrafted free agent, to just 15 games over the past two seasons. Clement has just 68 carries for 259 yards and two touchdowns over the past two seasons (all coming in the 2018 season). He also has 22 catches for 192 yards.

Clement was an incredible story in his rookie season with the Eagles, catching four passes for 100 yards in the Super Bowl. Clement turned into one of the Eagles' most reliable backs in the 2017 championship season, recording 74 carries for 321 yards and four touchdowns and 10 catches for 123 yards with two touchdowns. He also became the Eagles best pass-catching back, with 10 catches for 139 yards and a touchdown in the postseason.

Clement became the fourth rookie in NFL history to post 100 receiving yards in a title game, and his 55-yard catch was the longest for a running back since Super Bowl XV. He also had a touchdown in the game and was the player to took the initial snap of the "Philly Special," which resulted in a touchdown pass from Trey Burton to Nick Foles.

With Clement's departure, all three players that made the "Philly Special" famous are gone. An end of an era in Philadelphia.