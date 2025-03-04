Saquon Barkley had a season for the ages in 2024, eclipsing 2,000 rushing yards and winning Super Bowl LIX during his first year with the Philadelphia Eagles. Now the reigning Offensive Player of the Year has cashed in with a brand-new contract, on Tuesday inking a two-year extension that makes him the NFL's highest-paid running back of all time, as reported by ESPN and confirmed by CBS Sports.

Barkley's two-year extension is worth $41.2 million, or roughly $20.6 million per season, making him the first player at his position to ever earn at least $20 million per year. All but $5 million of the deal is fully guaranteed, per ESPN, while Barkley can earn an additional $15 million in incentives.

The extension, which ties Barkley to the Eagles through the 2028 season, comes just one year after the former New York Giants star signed a three-year, $37.75 million deal in free agency. He's also the second straight running back to win Offensive Player of the Year before resetting his position's market, after the San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey signed a new deal averaging $19 million per year in 2024.

Five moves Eagles should make in offseason: Myles Garrett, Zack Baun keep top-ranked defense elite Jeff Kerr

Barkley's 2,005 rushing yards in 2024 set an Eagles record, and his 15 total touchdowns helped power Philadelphia all the way to Super Bowl LIX victory. His Philly breakout came after six mercurial seasons with the rival Giants, who enjoyed a couple of Pro Bowl seasons by the former first-round draft pick, only to split last offseason following consecutive years of contract disputes.