The Philadelphia Eagles are staying busy on the trade market, this time bringing back a familiar face on the offensive line and sending out another. Sunday night, the reigning Super Bowl champions acquired offensive lineman Fred Johnson from the Jacksonville Jaguars per ESPN's Adam Schefter, sending a 2026 seventh-round pick to Jacksonville in the process. Roughly an hour later, they sent offensive lineman Darian Kinnard to the Green Bay Packers for a sixth-round pick, per Schefter.

Johnson, 28, signed a one-year deal with Jacksonville earlier this year after spending part of the 2022 season and then all of 2023 and 2024 with the Eagles, including starting six games last year. Prior to that, he played part of the 2022 season wth the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 2019-21 with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Originally an undrafted rookie free agent who latched on with the Pittsburgh Steelers (but never played a game for them), Johnson provides versatility and depth for the Eagles. Though he played most of his snaps last season at left tackle, he has also spent significant time at right tackle and right guard and has played on special teams units as well.

Sam Howell trade grades: Eagles get QB2 for Week 1 if Tanner McKee misses opener; Vikings upgrade at QB2 Jeff Kerr

Previously, Johnson's main role in Philadelphia was as the swing tackle behind veterans Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. And rather than move forward with the options the team had in training camp, Philadelphia opted to bring back Johnson for the cost of a late-round pick. Additionally, Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson is dealing with a meniscus injury, one that could sideline him early in the regular season, and the Eagles are working in a new right guard in Tyler Steen. The return of Johnson provides more stability and depth to the unit.

Kinnard, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022. He appeared in one game for Kansas City that season but was waived ahead of the 2023 season. He spent the season on Kansas City's practice squad and signed a reserve/futures contract with the Eagles in early 2024. He played in two games -- including a start in a meaningless Week 18 win over the New York Giants -- for Philadelphia last year. He has primarily played right tackle in his brief career. Notably, he has three Super Bowl rings -- two with the Chiefs and then another with the Eagles. The Packers have shown a propensity for developing young offensive line talent, and they'll try their hand with Kinnard next.

Adding Johnson and moving on from Kinnard are the latest tinkerings around the edges from general manager Howie Roseman. In fact, they're the third and fourth trades by the Eagles on Sunday alone and the fourth and fifth of the past three weeks. They acquired quarterback Sam Howell from the Minnesota Vikings earlier Sunday, acquired wide receiver John Metchie III from the Houston Texans on Aug. 17 and acquired cornerback Jakorian Bennett on Aug. 4.