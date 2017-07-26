Eagles make two surprise cuts, including release of 2014 first-round pick

When the Eagles kick off training camp on Thursday with their first full team practice, two veterans won't be around to participate: Allen Barbre and Marcus Smith.

Both players were cut by the team on Wednesday, with the release of Barbre seemingly coming out of nowhere. The veteran had been a mainstay on the Eagles' offensive line over the past two years, starting a total of 28 games for Philadelphia.

The versatile lineman started 25 of those games at left guard and three at right tackle. Despite Barbre's release, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said that the door is still open for a possible return.

"Allen Barbre is a pro's pro," Roseman said in a statement. "Not only did he help the team with his solid play as a starter at left guard, but his ability to step up and play multiple positions helped us battle through some difficult situations. We had a conversation yesterday and agreed it made sense to allow him to pursue some other opportunities, but the door is open for him to return here as well."

By releasing Barbre, the Eagles will open up $2.1 million in salary cap space.

With Barbre out, the new left guard in Philly will be Isaac Seumalo. The second-year player started a total of four games for the Eagles in 2016, with those starts coming at three different positions.

If Seumalo, who was taken in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, doesn't pan out, the Eagles might eventually regret letting Barbre go.

As for the other big release for Philadelphia on Wednesday, the Eagles decided to cut Smith because he never lived up to his first-round potential. After being taken with the 26th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Smith only played in 37 games with the Eagles, and never started in a single game for the team.

The Eagles passed on the chance to pick up Smith's fifth-year option in May, so the writing has basically been on the wall since then.

The Eagles also had a financial incentive to dump Smith: According to NFL.com, the former first-rounder was due a $594,000 roster bonus on the third day of training camp that the Eagles now won't have to pay.

Smith joins Johnny Manziel and Justin Gilbert as first-rounders from 2014 who have been total busts.