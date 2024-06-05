PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles kicked off the first day of mandatory minicamp with a crisp practice that lasted one hour and five minutes. There wasn't many exciting plays in this practice, and not much to uncover in the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 portion of the session either.

The first day of mandatory minicamp is typically a ramp-up period before the second day paints a better picture of how the team performs in the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11s. Remember, its only June.

Here are some observations from the first day of mandatory minicamp.

Who stood out

Kelee Ringo was the standout in Tuesday's mandatory minicamp practice, having two plays in coverage that prevented big gains in the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods.

Ringo broke up a deep Jalen Hurts pass intended for Parris Campbell (was a very good ball from Hurts). C.J. Gardner-Johnson closed in to take the top away, but Ringo's coverage prevented the big gain from occurring. Later in the practice, Hurts also threw a good deep ball to John Ross -- but Ringo was a step ahead to prevent Ross from having a deep catch.

Hurts would have thrown at least one touchdown if it wasn't for Ringo's coverage. Fitting since Ringo was on the first team at outside cornerback.

Attendance report

Everyone was present for mandatory minicamp except for one player. Landon Dickerson had an excused absence for personal reasons. Mekhi Becton started at left guard in place of Dickerson, so the Eagles are cross-training Becton at guard and tackle.

Safety Sydney Brown (ACL) was working on a side field running. Tackle Le'Raven Clark had a boot on his right leg and wide receiver Jacob Harris watched practice without a helmet on the sideline.

What happened to James Bradberry?

Bradberry was present for the first day of mandatory minicamp, despite his cloudy future with the team. He only lasted a few minutes before watching the rest of practice on the sidelines.

During the individual portion of Eagles mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Bradberry fell while backpedaling in quick feet drills. He walked off the practice field with a trainer and was on the sideline for 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. He had his helmet off during that portion of practice.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni mentioned in his pre-practice press conference that Bradberry was taking reps at safety. For Day 1 of mandatory minicamp, however, the Eagles didn't get to see it happen.

Depth chart updates

Punt return issues

Nick Sirianni wasn't happy with his punt return coverage, specifically Quinyon Mitchell when he couldn't get his feet close to inbounds when trying to keep the ball out of the end zone. The Eagles had some bad reps as Sirianni took some extra time, willing to correct these issues in June.

What happened in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11

A rundown of some plays during the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 portion of practice