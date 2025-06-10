PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles did not have a typical mandatory minicamp like in years past, using an offseason with less than the maximum three mandatory minicamp practices to lighten the workload on the defending Super Bowl champions. Every player was in attendance for the session, as the Eagles quickly exited the building for the summer soon after the 80-minute session was completed.

This offseason felt shorter due to the lack of OTA practices (Eagles only had six) and the one-practice mandatory minicamp, a small price to pay for players to rest up their bodies and prepare to defend a Super Bowl championship in five-and-a-half weeks.

There was a few intriguing developments from the practice, including who stood out in the session and who are the early favorites for some of the intriguing camp battles come July. Quite a few players have improved their stock heading into training camp, while others are certainly worth watching late in the summer.

Here were five takeaways from the Eagles' one and only mandatory minicamp practice, including some standouts from the session.

Mailata is one of the best tackles in football, yet had a hard time blocking Jalyx Hunt in team drills during the workout. Hunt beat Mailata on a "sack," as the Eagles All-Pro left tackle was clearly frustrated with himself for allowing the "sack" to happen (remember, the Eagles are in shells and shorts).

On the next play, Jordan Davis made a move to the outside and beat Mailata on his right shoulder -- forcing Jalen Hurts to his right and breaking up the play. Mailata and the Eagles' first-team offense made way for the second-team offense, as Mailata looked at the video board that replays the previous play in practice. A frustrated Mailata yelled a few obscenities while reviewing the play and asked himself what he was doing.

Iron sharpens iron, and Mailata is clearly a perfectionist at his craft. This also showcased how good of a practice Hunt and Davis had.

About Jalyx Hunt

The Eagles are giving Hunt an opportunity to start at one of the edge rusher positions, as the second-year player is getting first-team looks with Nolan Smith still on the mend (torn triceps). Hunt was pretty active in the team periods, notching two sacks on the afternoon and being a disruptor in the backfield. Hunt got to Hurts on a miscommunication amongst the offensive line for the first sack, but the second sack was him beating Mailata -- and frustrating the All-Pro left tackle in the process.

Hunt looks primed to have a good summer and a breakout year, which would ease a lot of doubts regarding how to fill the voids left by Josh Sweat and Milton Williams.

Good day for Terrace Marshall Jr.

Marshall has gained the trust of Hurts this spring, and the mandatory minicamp practice was the best of the three practices open to the media. Marshall got open over the middle of the field for a long gain early in a 7-on-7 period with the first team, and then he caught a touchdown pass from Hurts on a slant in which he beat Cooper DeJean (DeJean was playing in the slot).

Behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson, there are two spots to be had amongst the wide receiver group. Marshall may be locking down one of them.

Saquon compliments backup QB

Tanner McKee is the clear-cut No. 2 quarterback on the Eagles roster, proving he could succeed in that role when he started the Week 18 regular season finale. The Eagles traded Kenny Pickett because of McKee's development over the last two years, and he has adapted well to his new role.

McKee threw a few good passes in the 11-on-11 team portion, hitting Marshall on a quick slant and then completing a pass to Ainias Smith on a deep ball on the next play. The catch by Smith on the left side of the field was impressive, but so was the ball placement by McKee -- who did a good job locating Smith.

Saquon Barkley even complimented McKee's throw from the sidelines as he was watching the second-team offense. The Eagles have their QB2.

No Zack Baun

Baun said he was held out of practice for "general soreness," as the Eagles wanted their All-Pro linebacker to rest. With Baun out, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and fifth-round rookie Smael Mondon Jr. were the off-ball linebackers on the first-team defense. The pair were tested across the middle of the field, but each held their own throughout the practice.

Baun said Trotter has been more comfortable with the defense and has been better at communication with a full year under his belt. Trotter is going to get an opportunity this summer with Nakobe Dean and Jihaad Campbell still on the mend, perhaps earning his way to a more significant role in 2025.

Baun seems to be a big fan of his development.