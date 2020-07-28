Watch Now: COVID-19 Concerns Ahead Of 2020 NFL Season ( 2:06 )

The Philadelphia eagles were already relying on youth at wide receiver entering the 2020 season. Now those young wideouts will have to take a crash course in NFL experience throughout the team's six-week training camp.

Marquise Goodwin, one of only three wide receivers with over a year of NFL game experience on the Eagles' roster, opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. With Goodwin's wife having had three miscarriages and finally able to conceive, Goodwin did not want to put his family and five-month old daughter at risk.

Earlier this week, CBS Sports previewed the key training camp battles on the Eagles -- with the top matchup between Goodwin and Jalen Reagor, Philadelphia's first-round pick in the 2020 draft. Goodwin was poised to be the slot receiver in the first-team offense, as head coach Doug Pederson preferred more speed on the field in his new-look unit. Whether Goodwin would have held down that role all season was to be determined, as Reagor would have surly picked up some snaps in the slot down the road.

The Eagles want Reagor to learn one position to start camp, preferably as the understudy to DeSean Jackson -- who is back as the starting "Z" receiver. Jackson is the main deep threat in the offense and still one of the best deep ball receivers in the game, so his starting spot is set.

With Goodwin out of the equation for 2020, those plans for Reagor could change. The rookie may be sticking at one position, but in the slot, as the Eagles will look for some more speed there. Greg Ward was excellent in the slot for the team when Philadelphia made its postseason run in December and will still see some snaps there, but adding Reagor adds a new dimension on the inside.

Not only should Reagor be in the mix for snaps, but an opportunity opened up for sixth-round rookie Quez Watkins to earn some snaps. Watkins is incredibly fast (he ran a 4.35 at the combine) and is better suited for creating mismatches in the slot. Ward, Reagor and Watkins are expected to battle for playing time in the slot if Philadelphia decides to move Reagor inside.

Alshon Jeffery opening the season on the active roster isn't close to guaranteed since he'll be nine months removed from LisFranc surgery. Jeffery may need a few weeks before he's 100 percent and ready to take over his starting job as the team's "X" receiver. That allows an opportunity for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to take the reins and prove to the Eagles he's worth the second-round value the team invested in him in last year's draft. If Arcega-Whiteside continues to struggle, fifth-round rookie John Hightower will earn the opportunity for some snaps -- as Philadelphia could have all three of the wideouts it drafted on the field at the same time in "10 personnel" and "11 personnel."

Goodwin sitting out the season will force the Eagles to have their rookie wide receivers grow up faster than they like, which could lead to more reliance on Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert if they don't develop quickly (the Eagles used two tight end sets more than any team in the league last year).

Until Jeffery returns, the Eagles will be relying on an oft-injured Jackson, an unproven Arcega-Whiteside, three rookie draft picks, and a player on on the practice squad last season in Ward. Not the most ideal situation, but certainly a challenge Pederson can handle as he improvises the offense.

Time will tell if quarterback Carson Wentz has little-to-no help at wide receiver again, but it certainly wouldn't hurt the Eagles to add a veteran wideout in Goodwin's absence.