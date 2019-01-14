Eagles' Michael Bennett confronts cameraman on field after playoff loss to Saints

Things got heated on the field after the Eagles' 20-14 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Most players aren't in a great mood when they're walking off the field after a loss, especially a playoff loss, and that definitely seemed to be the case with Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett. As Bennett was walking off the field following Philadelphia's loss, he seemed to become angry with a cameraman for some reason.

Instead of heading to the Eagles' locker room, Bennett approached the cameraman, starting a brief confrontation that you can see below.

Ok, here is the video of #Eagles DT Michael Bennett walking off the field after #SaintsEagles playoff game confronting cameraman from CBS Philadelphia.

This video shot by our cameraman @lefteyedaquano as we were preparing for our coverage on @CoxSportsTV pic.twitter.com/9lWgU9eEB7 — Eric Richey (@EricRicheyVSN) January 14, 2019

According to the Twitter user who posted the video, Bennett was yelling at a cameraman from CBS Philadelphia, and no one seems to know why.

Derron says cameraman said nothing before Bennett approached him and could not tell what cameraman said when Bennett got in his grill. https://t.co/Coa5kC5i5L — Eric Richey (@EricRicheyVSN) January 14, 2019

Although it's not clear what started the exchange, Bennett finally left the cameraman alone after about 11 seconds of scolding him.

It was a rough final few minutes for Bennett during the Eagles' loss. Just moments before his confrontation with the cameraman, Bennett appeared to grab Saints guard Larry Warford by the back of the helmet after Drew Brees kneeled the ball to end the game.

Michael Bennett trying to rip someone’s head off on a kneel down. Just Michael Bennett things. pic.twitter.com/mubho6Xj6F — Jordan Dajani (@JDnumba3) January 14, 2019

Bennett was also hit with a $10,026 fine for unnecessary roughness after he was caught throwing an open-handed punch at Chicago's Kyle Long during the Eagles' 16-15 win over the Bears in the wild-card round.