Eagles' Michael Bennett indicted on felony charge, has warrant out for arrest

Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett is facing some serious legal trouble in Texas.

According to CBS affiliate KHOU.com, Bennett has been indicted on a felony charge of causing injury to the elderly for an incident that took place at Super Bowl LI in February 2017. According to the indictment, Bennett allegedly injured a a 66-year-old paraplegic who was working security at NRG Stadium.

Bennett was at the game to watch his brother, Martellus, who was playing tight end for New England. After the Patriots beat the Falcons 34-28, Michael was trying to get down to the field when the incident happened. According to the indictment, Michael was trying to shove his way on to the field when security personnel informed him that he would have to take another entrance. Apparently, Michael didn't listen to their request and he decided to push through security at the field entrance he wasn't supposed to be using.

During the pushing, a 66-year-old disabled female was injured. The indictment for the case came down Friday from a Harrison County (Texas) jury. The punishment for the charge carries up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Police in Harris County have issued a warrant for Bennett's arrest. According to prosecutors in Harris County, authorities are working with Bennett's team in regards to his surrender. The indictment comes less than three weeks after the defensive end was traded from the Seahawks to the Eagles.

The incident in Houston was one of two times that Bennett had a brush with the law in 2017. The 32-year-old was also involved in an incident in Las Vegas in August. During that incident, Bennett claimed he was racially profiled by members of the Las Vegas Police Department following a skirmish at a nightclub after the Floyd Mayweather-Conor MacGregor fight. After investigating the situation, the LVPD denied Bennett's claims.