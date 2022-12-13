Miles Sanders had a huge day in the Philadelphia Eagles' 48-22 win over the New York Giants. Sanders rushed for 144 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but he was still eager to block for quarterback Jalen Hurts, and he took inspiration from one Adam Sandler character in that area of his game.

In a video released by the Eagles after their blowout win, Sanders was mic'd up and talking to Hurts about getting the chance to lay a big block. Sanders said he would yell like Bobby Boucher, the main character played by Sandler in The Waterboy, before flattening an opponent.

Sanders eventually got his chance. On one play, Sanders let out a Boucher-like yelp as he thumped Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, and he was fired up about it after the whistle.

Sandler saw the clip on social media and expressed his gratitude in the replies.

"Appreciate you big dawg," Sanders replied.

Sanders has been running angry all season long, and that stellar performance against the Giants put him over 1,000 yards rushing on the year. Through just 13 games, Sanders has rushed for 1,068 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 18 passes for 85 yards.

With their win over the Giants, Sanders the Eagles clinched a spot in the NFL playoffs, and now they have their sights set on winning the division and locking up the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They'll try to take another step toward those goals with a road game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.