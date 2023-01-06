The NFL world was able to exhale a bit this week in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest after collapsing on the field during the team's "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Bengals. Hamlin required CPR and was transported via ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The safety has made remarkable progress over the last few days and is now awake, breathing on his own and was even able to FaceTime with the Bills on Friday.

Along with the Bills and their fanbase, this has been a joyous development across the league, including in Philadelphia where one of Hamlin's best friends resides. Eagles running back Miles Sanders, who has been close friends with Hamlin dating back to their high school football days in Pittsburgh, told reporters on Friday that he was able to speak with Hamlin.

"It's a miracle," Sanders added, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I don't know any other word for it. … His heart stopped twice on the field and a third time in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

"It scared me. It scared everybody else. But for me, being so close to him, it scared the s--- out of me, I'm not going to lie. I'm still a little shook up."

Sanders said he wasn't watching the game when Hamlin went down, but added that he "couldn't even process it" once he heard what had happened.

"I couldn't even speak," Sanders said. "I almost had to go to the hospital myself."

Now, mere days later, he was able to talk to his friend and said that he was speaking clearly and in good spirits.

"I'd love to reach out to the medical people, whoever was there on site to help my boy," Sanders said. "Man, the whole world was scared, but his family and his friends, I was terrified. … I want to find every one of them and shake their hand and thank them. They saved his life. You scared me, bro. You scared me. For real."

Sanders went to Woodland Hills and Hamlin played his high school ball at Central Catholic, and that's where the two were able to spark a friendship. They each stayed in the state to play college ball as well, with Sanders starring at Penn State, while Hamlin went to Pitt. Two years ago, they, along with a trio of other Pittsburgh natives in the NFL, founded the Pittsburgh to Pro camp, which is a free summer football camp for 300 Pittsburgh youths.