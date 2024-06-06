PHILADELPHIA -- A cloudy day oversaw the NovaCare Complex as the Philadelphia Eagles conducted the second of their three mandatory minicamp practices. Nick Sirianni had another quick session that lasted just over an hour, even practicing the new kickoff return during the middle of the session.

Big plays on offense have eluded the practices so far, but the secondary has been excellent throughout the two practices. The offense is still grasping the new system under Kellen Moore.

As for Jalen Hurts, it's a work in progress. If the Eagles want Hurts to get rid of the ball quick, it will take time for him to do that on a more consistent basis.

What else went on in the second mandatory minicamp practice? Here's a closer look as the Eagles wrap things up Thursday:

Injuries

James Bradberry was present for practice, but stood on the sideline for the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 portion of practice with his helmet off. He participated in individual drills.

Trevor Keegan was observing on the sideline with a sleeve on his left leg.

Sydney Brown was observing practice and mimicking the safeties during 7-on-7s. No brace is on Brown's knee as he works out on a side field.

Standouts in practice

Ringo continues to standout in coverage throughout the mandatory minicamp, taking advantage of his opportunities with the first team. He's been strong in coverage and in good position to make plays.

The cornerbacks have been playing well, but Ringo has taken a slight lead in the clubhouse in the battle for playing time.

The battle for the No. 3 wide receiver spot is open, but Ross has done a good job despite being only in Philadelphia for a few weeks. A reliable target for Kenny Pickett, Ross made a one-handed catch on an out route in 7-on-7 and has been finding ways to get open despite good coverage from the defensive backs.

Ross is being more consistent on his route running and speed, which eluded him in Cincinnati.

A strong practice for the No. 2 running back, particularly in the passing game. The Eagles brought in Shipley to catch passes and he put that on display with a huge gain on a slant across the middle and a sideline catch where he got both feet in bounds.

If the Eagles plan to use Shipley as a pas-catching back, they have a valuable asset that can take some pressure off Saquon Barkley.

How are the Eagles using Saquon Barkley?

The good part of minicamp is seeing how the Eagles will utilize Barkley in the passing game. Right now, Barkley is more of a decoy for A.J. Brown, but the Eagles have showed from "21 personnel" with the backup running backs. Perhaps they will have that in store for Barkley come the fall.

Barkley has also been used in four wide receiver sets, being a check down option on the sideline.

Mekhi Becton in play for guard?

Becton played left guard for the second straight practice in place of Landon Dickerson (personal absence), but he appears to be acclimating to the new position well. Could he be in play to start at right guard come Week 1?

Jordan Mailata mentioned how well Becton has been doing in reps and vibing with his offensive line counterparts since he arrive din Philadelphia. The Eagles might have a fall back plan if Tyler Steen don't work out. Remember they also signed Max Scharping this week, so they are keeping options open.

Recap of 7-on-7



Jalen Hurts threw an interception to Reed Blankenship early in the session. No idea who the pass was intended for with no one in the target area.

Grant Calcaterra had a diving catch from Kenny Pickett. Pass was a short slant.

Kelee Ringo had good placement to deflect a pass from Kenny Pickett, but the quarterback put the ball high enough for Johnny Wilson to snag it.

Albert Okwuegbunam beat Andre Sam over the middle on a pass from Tanner McKee. Would have resulted in a big gain.

Jalen Hurts threw a high pass to DeVonta Smith with Avonte Maddox in coverage. Ball was probably uncatchable in a practice setting.



John Ross caught a pass in the flat from Kenny Pickett. Isaiah Rodgers had good coverage on the play.

Jalen Hurts found A.J. Brown on a quick slant. Hurts has been targeting Brown frequently in the offseason workouts.

In what was probably the play of the day, Tanner McKee rolled to his right and found Will Shipley for a 15-yard gain. Shipley caught the pass at the sideline and got both feet in. Impressive catch for the rookie.

Jalen Hurts missed Dallas Goedert on a deep pass with Darius Slay in coverage. The Eagles have been testing Hurts deep.

Cooper DeJean dropped an easy interception from Jalen Hurts while playing inside. The interception would have been a pick six as the defense had a loud reaction when DeJean was about to make the play.

Kenny Gainwell dropped a pass from Kenny Pickett.

Kelee Ringo broke up a Kenny Pickett pass intended for John Ross.

Kendall Milton caught a wheel route from Tanner McKee that would have went for a touchdown. Milton was wide open on the play, but that was a result of his route running.

Recap of 11-on-11

Jalen Hurts found DeVonta Smith on a pass over the middle.

Devin White had a coverage sack on the next play, forcing Hurts to his left as no one was open. Jalen Carter bulldozed through Tyler Steen to set up the play.

Jalen Hurts overthrew a deep ball to A.J. Brown, but was under pressure as he rolled to his left and threw it. Isaiah Rodgers was in coverage. The play was a free one, as Josh Sweat was offsides.

John Ross had a one-handed catch on a short out route from Kenny Pickett.

Will Shipley got open across the middle on a slant route. Kenny Pickett made the pass and Shipley would have gotten a huge gain.

Celebrity guests

New York Knicks guard -- and Villanova product Jalen Brunson was at practice with Temple guard/forward Lynn Greer III.

Eagles legend Fletcher Cox was also watching practice. Brandon Graham admitted he talked to Cox on the phone prior to practice.