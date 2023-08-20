Myles Jack admitted he had other ambitions before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles two weeks ago. Now, the veteran linebacker gets to fulfill them.

Jack has informed the Eagles he intends to retire after seven NFL seasons, per NFL Network. He signed with the team two weeks ago alongside Zach Cunningham to compete for the vacant starting linebacker job next to Nakobe Dean. While spending some of the first week with the Eagles at first team on the depth chart, Jack was relegated to second team -- culminated by playing just 29 snaps and not entering the game until late in the second half of the Eagles' tie with the Cleveland Browns.

When Jack spoke for the first time at training camp, the revealed he had ambitions of being an electrician or a plumber before being lured back into football by Budda Baker. Now, Jack can pursue that path.

"I like to work, I just couldn't sit at home," Jack said. "I've been blessed to make a lot of money. So I could just retire and sit at the house.

"But I'm too bored. My mind is too much. So I just want to be innovative. I don't know, if a zombie apocalypse happens, I want to be able to build something or fix something."

Jack spent the 2022 campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He finished with 104 tackles, three passes defensed, and no sacks in starting 13 games. He has four 100-plus tackle campaigns in the last five seasons (and three in the last three seasons), while finishing fifth in tackles amongst linebackers in Jacksonville Jaguars franchise history.