The Eagles escaped Foxborough with a win on Sunday, but they didn't escape unscathed. Starting linebacker Nakobe Dean is expected to miss multiple weeks after leaving Week 1's game against the Patriots early with a foot injury, per NFL Media.

A 2022 third-round draft pick, Dean was making his first career start in New England. The Georgia product logged seven tackles, ranking among team leaders, before exiting. He was later seen leaving the locker room in a walking boot, and while he won't require surgery for his injury, NBC Sports Philadelphia reports he's set to miss "at least" a few games, "maybe more."

A trip to injured reserve (IR) is likely in the cards; that would ensure at least a four-game absence but free up a roster spot.

In the meantime, ESPN is reporting that the Eagles signed former Titans' first-round pick, Rashaan Evans, to their practice squad. They were already thin at the position, entering 2023 with only former Texans and Titans starter Zach Cunningham and third-year reserve Christian Elliss on the 53-man roster.

Philadelphia also has Nicholas Morrow and Ben VanSumeren on the practice squad; both are candidates to be promoted for Thursday's Week 2 game against the Vikings.