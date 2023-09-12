The Eagles escaped Foxborough with a win Sunday, but they didn't escape unscathed. Starting linebacker Nakobe Dean will miss at least four games after the team placed him on injured reserve with a foot injury.

A 2022 third-round draft pick, Dean was making his first career start in New England. The Georgia product logged seven tackles, ranking among team leaders, before exiting. He was later seen leaving the locker room in a walking boot, and while he won't require surgery for his injury, NBC Sports Philadelphia reported that he was set to miss "at least" a few games, "maybe more."

In the meantime, ESPN is reporting that the Eagles signed former Titans' first-round pick, Rashaan Evans, to their practice squad. They were already thin at the position, entering 2023 with only former Texans and Titans starter Zach Cunningham and third-year reserve Christian Elliss on the 53-man roster.

Philadelphia also has Nicholas Morrow and Ben VanSumeren on the practice squad; both are candidates to be promoted for Thursday's Week 2 game against the Vikings.