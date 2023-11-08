The Philadelphia Eagles are taking another loss on the defensive side of the ball. According to NFL Media, linebacker Nakobe Dean suffered a Lisfranc sprain and is expected to be placed on injured reserve.

Dean also suffered a foot injury back in Week 1 and was placed on injured reserve. He returned after the minimum four-game absence and played in Philadelphia's last four contests against the Jets, Dolphins, Commanders, and Cowboys. He played just 28% of the snaps in the game against Dallas before suffering the Lisfranc injury.

According to NFL Media, he will see a foot specialist to address the issue.

Without Dean, Philly will presumably be counting on more snaps from Zach Cunningham and Nicholas Morrow, the latter of whom filled in for Dean after he left the game against Dallas. The Eagles are always aggressive about adding veteran talent to fill holes, so they could take a look at veteran free agent linebackers who are still available.

The Eagles have taken a step backward on defense this season, especially against the pass, as they have dealt with age and injury issues at the second level. Still, the team is 8-1 and firmly in control of the NFC after defeating the division rival Cowboys last Sunday. They are an inner-circle Super Bowl contender with or without Dean.