While he surely understands the business side of the NFL, Myles Jack was probably somewhat surprised by the Steelers' decision to waive him this past March. But in what was ultimately a cost-cutting move, Pittsburgh parted ways with Jack after just one season, leaving the veteran inside linebacker to ponder his next move.

Jack ultimately signed with the defending NFC champion Eagles earlier this week. During his five months as an unsigned free agent, Jack considered going to trade school to become either an electrician or a plumber.

"Time waits for nobody," Jack recently told The Athletic's Zach Berman.

Money was not the motivation behind Jack considering trade school.

"I like to work," said Jack, who made $49 million during his first seven NFL seasons. "I couldn't sit at home. I've been blessed to make a lot of money. I could retire and sit at the house. ... I want to be innovative. If a Zombie apocalypse came, I want to be able to build something."

Jack may eventually go to trade school. But for now, he is trying to carve out a role for himself on an Eagles defense that includes fellow inside linebackers Nakobe Dean, Nicholas Morrow, Haason Reddick, rookie Nolan Smith and fellow newcomer Zach Cunningham.

"We really do feel good about the room," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said of his linebacker corps shortly after the team signed Jack and Cunningham, an eight-year veteran who in 2020 led the NFL in solo and combined tackles as a member of the Houston Texans. "We just wanted to bring in some extra competition to let things shake out and see. At the end of the day, the best guys will play."

Jack will at the least provide quality depth in the middle of the Eagles defense. A 2016 second-round pick, Jack played an integral role in the Jaguars reaching the AFC Championship Game in 2017. He's had over 100 tackles each of the past three seasons. In 2022, his only season with the Steelers, Jack tallied 104 tackles in 15 games while helping Pittsburgh finish 10th in the NFL in points allowed.