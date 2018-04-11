Eagles' Nick Foles has already written a book about winning the Super Bowl

Nick Foles is a lot of things -- a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, a future pastor and, contrary to what some critics like to say, a starting-caliber signal-caller in today's NFL.

Now, he's an author, too.

Just two months after helping the Philadelphia Eagles capture their first-ever Lombardi Trophy, the backup quarterback is rolling out a book he co-wrote with Joshua Cooley, a sports writer and children's minister. The memoir, titled "Believe It: My Journey of Success, Failure and Overcoming the Odds," is set to release through Tyndale on June 26, and it documents "a behind-the-scenes look at Nick's unlikely path to the Super Bowl:"

How did Nick get it done—winning MVP honors, silencing the critics, and shocking the world? How did the man who was on the verge of retiring just two seasons earlier stay optimistic and rally the team to an astounding win? How did he stay ready despite numerous trades and discouraging injuries, able to step up in the moment and perform at the top of his game? Believe It offers a behind-the-scenes look at Nick's unlikely path to the Super Bowl, the obstacles that threatened to hold him back, his rediscovery of his love for the game, and the faith that grounded him through it all. Learn from the way Nick handled the trials and tribulations that made him into the man he is today—and discover a path to your own success.

The book may have been writing itself before Foles even stepped in to replace an injured Carson Wentz during the Eagles' playoff run. The former third-round draft pick revealed before the 2017 campaign that, in between stints with the Eagles, he had "no love for the game" and almost retired from the NFL.