The Philadelphia Eagles are adding some competition to their quarterback room. On Monday, the team announced that it had agreed to terms with former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller Nick Mullens. The Eagles had room for another quarterback, as last week they parted ways with Jamie Newman, who went undrafted earlier this offseason.

Mullens went undrafted out of Southern Miss in 2017, but was given a chance by the 49ers and earned a spot on their practice squad. The following season, not only did Mullens get some playing time, but he started eight games. In those eight contests, he completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 2,277 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while going 3-5.

Mullens didn't get much playing time in 2019 as Jimmy Garoppolo led the 49ers to the Super Bowl, but did get some run in 2020 as Jimmy G dealt with injuries again. Mullens went 2-6 in his eight starts, and was injured in the Week 15, 41-33 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He spent the rest of the season on injured reserve.

The Eagles have second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts as their assumed starter, and the veteran Joe Flacco behind him. Flacco's not exactly accepting the backup role, however, as he made it clear earlier this offseason that he was brought in to compete. Now, Mullens enters this interesting competition.