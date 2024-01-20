It remains to be seen if Nick Sirianni will return as the Eagles head coach following Philadelphia's late-year collapse. But he's already begun exploring potential replacements for his own staff, per NFL Media, with Jim Bob Cooter a possibility at offensive coordinator.

Sirianni's job security was called into question as the Eagles lost six of their final seven games in 2023, even though he's also led three straight playoff appearances, including a 2022 Super Bowl bid. Regardless of whether he stays, changes are expected among his assistants, with maligned current OC Brian Johnson also interviewing for head-coaching jobs of his own.

Cooter currently serves as the Colts OC, helping Indianapolis finish 11th in scoring in 2023 despite quickly losing starting quarterback Anthony Richardson due to injury. He previously worked for the Eagles as an offensive consultant in 2021, Sirianni's first season at the helm, before joining the Jaguars as passing game coordinator in 2022, helping oversee a career year from QB Trevor Lawrence.

Cooter also worked as an OC with the Lions from 2016-2018, helping guide Matthew Stafford and Co. to a playoff appearance under then-coach Jim Caldwell. He also served as an offensive assistant with the Broncos in 2013, when Peyton Manning won NFL MVP and Denver advanced to the Super Bowl.