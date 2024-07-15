PHILADELPHIA -- Nick Sirianni has guided top-10 offenses in each of the past two seasons. Whether Shane Steichen or Brian Johnson was the offensive coordinator, the offense was Sirianni's brainchild.

The Philadelphia Eagles offense was pretty good, too, finishing seventh in points per possession (2.33) and sixth in yards per possession (34.0) in 2023. The year prior, Philadelphia was third in points per possession (2.50) and fourth in yards per possession (35.4).

Yet losing six of seven games certainly took its toll on Sirianni's offense. Over the final six weeks, Philadelphia finished 18th in red zone offense (52.9%) despite being fifth in third-down conversion rate (49.4%). The Eagles were eighth in yards per carry (4.5) and 11th in rushing yards per game (120.7) while being 21st in net yards per pass attempt (6.5) and 17th in pass yards per game (217.5).

The decision wasn't easy, but Sirianni felt a change was needed. Enter Kellen Moore, who is ushering in a brand new offense.

"At the end of the day you always have to do what you feel is best for the team," Sirianni admitted to CBS Sports this summer. "I think that's selflessness. Regardless of how much I love something, it's what's best for the team.

"In this case, what was best for the team is that I brought [new OC] Kellen [Moore] in the offense. We share some thoughts and he goes with it. That's what I felt was best for the team."

The changes were necessary if the Eagles want to get back towards the top of the NFC, and if the franchise wants Jalen Hurts to return to the heights of the 2022 season. Over the final six games of last season, Hurts completed 61.1% of his passes for 1,161 yards with five touchdowns to five interceptions for a 77.6 passer rating (27th in the NFL). Hurts was pressured 42.3% of the time in that stretch, fourth-most amongst quarterbacks with 100-plus pass attempts.

Sirianni delegated those offensive responsibilities to Moore, so he can focus on the rest of the team.

"I've taken a step back from the offense," Sirianni said. "Am I going to every offensive meaning? I'm not. So there's things that I can't say, 'Hey we're doing this,' because that would be ridiculous. My job is to be the head football coach and oversee everything that comes of that. That's our culture, that's our game management, that's everything that's involved in it.

"At the end of the day, I gotta do what's best for the team. Sometimes it is hard. I won't lie to you, that was hard last year (switching coordinators) -- but I knew in my gut what was best for the team. And I see a lot of positives from it."

The Eagles offense is going to be different. The decision to switch things up wasn't easy for Sirianni, but necessary.

"What you need to do is do what's best for the team because you love the team," Sirianni said. "Not because you love your selfish reasons of what you want. I really feel good about that. I feel good about the direction we're going and I feel we've had a good offseason."