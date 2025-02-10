Fresh off a Super Bowl LIX win as the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore is on track to become the New Orleans Saints' next head coach. Just don't tell that to Nick Sirianni, who joked from the championship stage Sunday, minutes after routing the Kansas City Chiefs for his first Lombardi Trophy, that Moore should stick around as his right-hand man: "Let's run this back!"

"Vic [Fangio's] been a great coordinator in this league for years, and he was awesome today," Sirianni said first, giving credit to his top defensive assistant, before smiling to address Moore. "Kellen? You know, let's run this shit back, Kellen. Let's run this back!"

The 36-year-old Moore couldn't technically speak with or agree to take the Saints' top job before the end of Super Bowl LIX, but the offensive coordinator had two previous interviews with New Orleans, and went into Sunday's title game fully expected to be named the Saints' next coach regardless of the outcome. Every other head coaching vacancy had already been filled, leaving the Saints as the final opening.

Moore, who had a one-year stop with the Los Angeles Chargers before joining the Eagles, helped Sirianni steady a Philadelphia offense that grew stagnant at the close of the 2023 season. Under his lead, quarterback Jalen Hurts turned in the most efficient year of his career, capping it with Super Bowl MVP honors. Running back Saquon Barkley also set an NFL record for most rushing yards in a season, including playoffs, after eclipsing 2,000 yards during the regular season.