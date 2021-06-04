As the Philadelphia Eagles wrapped up minicamp Friday, head coach Nick Sirianni learned a few things about his quarterback Jalen Hurts after a few weeks of working with him. Hurts fits the description Sirianni seeks from his players, leading the head coach to believe year two will result in a quarterback that is going to help the Eagles win football games.

"I just thought that Jalen – he is a relentless worker. He is a relentless worker. He comes to work every single day with the intent to get better every single day," Sirianni said on a conference call at the conclusion of Eagles minicamp. "And I just saw, even from Zoom meetings when we got in, I just saw him take command of the offense, and really just take command of the offense and was just on it. You ask him a question, he's on it. It's really translated into walk-throughs on the field and in drill work."

Hurts has been praised throughout the offseason, even if Sirianni has yet to name him the starting quarterback. Sirianni has previously said Hurts has a "good control" of the offense and has done a "good job of taking the plays that have been taught to him."

Hurts started four games for the Eagles after being used in a Taysom Hill-type role the first 12 games of the season, only throwing three passes before replacing former starting quarterback Carson Wentz for good in Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers. In his four starts, Hurts completed 51.9% of his passes (69 for 133) for 919 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions for a 77.2 passer rating. Hurts also had 46 carries for 272 yards and three touchdowns in those four starts.

The Eagles have yet to see Hurts run 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills in training camp, but he's off to a good start when what the Eagles can see out of him until practice resumes in seven weeks.

"Really impressed with his command, his attention to detail, his work ethic. He's got all those intangibles right there, and I was really impressed with that from him," Sirianni said. "And then just on the field, he's just got a really compact throwing motion where he can get it out with ease, and super athletic when he's throwing on the run and moving and reading the defense. So, really pleased with a lot of things he did."